'Four Artists Four Visions' exhibit to be held in Worcester
"Four Artists Four Visions" will be on exhibition from Saturday, April 8 through Sunday, May 7 at the Sprinkler Factory, 38 Harlow St. Worcester. The exhibit will feature the works of Renee Caouette, Dave Kaphammer, Diane Reed Sawyer and Janet Schwartz.
