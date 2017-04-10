Former Scout leader, teachera s aide ...

Former Scout leader, teachera s aide in Blackstone Valley pleads guilty to child porn charge

A former Uxbridge Cub Scout leader and special education instructional assistant at Northbridge High School has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing child pornography. In a plea agreement filed March 21 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Pensacola, where the case was moved after an initial appearance in Worcester, Jason A. Andolina, 43, of 741 West St., Uxbridge, acknowledged that if the case were to go to trial, the government would present evidence to support the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Worcester, MA

