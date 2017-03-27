Former Patriot Joe Andruzzi to speak at WSU graduation
WORCESTER – Worcester State University this past week announced former New England Patriot, philanthropist and advocate Joe Andruzzi will serve as the keynote speaker at the school's graduation this spring. Worcester State's undergraduate commencement will take place on May 13 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
