Former nurse gets 20 months for Worce...

Former nurse gets 20 months for Worcester drug thefts

18 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – A former nurse accused of stealing painkillers at her workplace was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison. In addition to incarceration, Lea Roberge, 33, of Worcester, who was facing two counts of tampering with a consumer product, has been sentenced to 3 years of supervised release, drug treatment and a $200 special assessment.

