Former nurse gets 20 months for Worcester drug thefts
WORCESTER – A former nurse accused of stealing painkillers at her workplace was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison. In addition to incarceration, Lea Roberge, 33, of Worcester, who was facing two counts of tampering with a consumer product, has been sentenced to 3 years of supervised release, drug treatment and a $200 special assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC