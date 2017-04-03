Fitchburg man gets probation after pleading guilty to Worcester bank robbery
WORCESTER - A Fitchburg man charged with a 2013 bank holdup in Worcester was placed on probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to armed robbery. Richard D. Moreno, 46, of 10 Cherry St., Fitchburg, one of two people charged in a Feb. 11, 2013, robbery at the TD Bank at 1227 Main St., was placed on probation for three years after entering his guilty plea in Worcester Superior Court.
