Fifth annual golf benefit to add Chambersingers concert
The regional chorus Assabet Valley Mastersingers continues growing with about 75 vocalists representing 27 communities including Grafton, Hudson, Marlborough, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough and Westborough. New this year, the nonprofit organization's fundraiser is introducing a concert presented by the Assabet Valley Chambersingers, a small ensemble of vocalists selected from AVM.
