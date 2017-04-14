Fifteenth annual Worcester 'Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma' walk May 7
On Sunday, May 7, the 15th annual Worcester Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Walk will be held at the Bancroft School. This year's walk will be in memory of Mary Ann Persson and Vivian Killoran who were members of the Worcester Scleroderma Support Group and lost their battle with this devastating disease.
