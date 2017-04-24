Dustup over clearing the way for Lake Ave. sweeping

WORCESTER - The city will begin street sweeping on Lake Avenue Friday, but a resident there is upset that it began assessing $50 parking tickets and towed cars at the owners' expense on Thursday. A fired-up Steven Power is calling for the city to forgive the parking tickets and towing fees from Thursday, because he said the city notices led residents to believe that ticketing would occur on Friday, the same day as the street-sweeping operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.