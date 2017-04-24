Dustup over clearing the way for Lake Ave. sweeping
WORCESTER - The city will begin street sweeping on Lake Avenue Friday, but a resident there is upset that it began assessing $50 parking tickets and towed cars at the owners' expense on Thursday. A fired-up Steven Power is calling for the city to forgive the parking tickets and towing fees from Thursday, because he said the city notices led residents to believe that ticketing would occur on Friday, the same day as the street-sweeping operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC