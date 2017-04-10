Dudley selectmen say terms satisfied ...

Dudley selectmen say terms satisfied on Muslim cemetery

DUDLEY – Selectmen Monday said the town has met all terms of the settlement agreement with the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester regarding its proposed cemetery, and they will seek a release of the land court lawsuit. Yet, Selectman Paul M. Joseph said the town has been wronged by the society's attorney Jason R. Talerman and he plans to set record straight.

