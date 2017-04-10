Driver accused of using drugs before crashing on Main Street in Worcester
Police said a driver under the influence of narcotics took out two utility poles and struck another vehicle on Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Robert Kniskern Jr. was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger or negligently, and driving with a suspended license .
