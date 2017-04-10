Driver accused of using drugs before ...

Driver accused of using drugs before crashing on Main Street in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police said a driver under the influence of narcotics took out two utility poles and struck another vehicle on Main Street Wednesday afternoon. Robert Kniskern Jr. was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger or negligently, and driving with a suspended license .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC