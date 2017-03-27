Dona t like the weather ... wait a minute

A weather system that has been tough to get a bead on will continue Saturday to drop some sort of precipitation on the area. To get the most up-to-date information on weather Saturday, residents might be well-served to just stick their head outside and see what's coming down. "Rain before 9am, then rain, snow, and sleet between 9am and 10am, then snow after 10am. High near 33," read the National Weather Service's forecast, and that was only for Saturday morning. Despite precautionary early releases from several school districts, including Worcester, widespread reports of slick roads never really materialized in Central Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

