DNA leads to arrest in slaying of jogger

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. speaks to media outside the police department in Princeton, Mass., on Saturday, April 15, 2017 about the arrest of a man in connection to death of Vanessa Marcotte. Authorities said DNA evidence and an attentive state trooper helped find Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who authorities believe killed the New York City woman in 2016, who was out jogging near her mother's Massachusetts home.

