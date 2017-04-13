De Thi Tran, 98, of Hudson and Worcester

De Thi Tran, 98, of Hudson and Worcester

Hudson/Worcester - De Thi Tran, 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Monday, April 10, 2017 after an illness. She was born in Nghe An, Vietnam, the daughter of Don Tran and Khang Vu, and immigrated to the United States in 1983 and had lived in Hudson and Worcester.

