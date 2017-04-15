Crime Police arrest suspect in murder...

Crime Police arrest suspect in murder of Vanessa Marcottee

State Police have arrested a Worcester man in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte, a jogger whose body was found last August in Princeton, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation. Police arrested Angel Ortiz early Saturday morning, according to the official.

