Court closed for hearing on Leicester man accused in death of Worcester athlete

WORCESTER - A judge closed the courtroom to the public and media Thursday for a hearing in a Worcester murder case. Connor M. Ferguson, 20, of Leicester, one of three men charged with first-degree murder in the May 12, 2015, shooting death of 18-year-old Samuel Castro on Frederick Street, was scheduled to plead guilty, presumably to a reduced charge, Thursday in Worcester Superior Court, according to a daily list of criminal cases prepared by the clerk's office.

