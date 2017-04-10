Court closed for hearing on Leicester...

Court closed for hearing on Leicester man accused in death of Worcester athlete

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A judge closed the courtroom to the public and media Thursday for a hearing in a Worcester murder case. Connor M. Ferguson, 20, of Leicester, one of three men charged with first-degree murder in the May 12, 2015, shooting death of 18-year-old Samuel Castro on Frederick Street, was scheduled to plead guilty, presumably to a reduced charge, Thursday in Worcester Superior Court, according to a daily list of criminal cases prepared by the clerk's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC