College and high school students rock the stage at Mechanics Hall

The high school winners: “Quadrivium" from Burncoat High School. The group sang”Angel” and “Down on the Corner.” Members of the group are: Joe Adade, Martlyn Adu, Kayla Amegbe, Ewart O'Neall Bannock, Alexandra Beaudoin, Colby Croteau, Adeline Dwyer, Quinlan Fitzgerald, Abigail Friedline, Isaiah Gomez, Natalia Jones, Brett Levesque, Ryan McCarthy, Samantha Meunier, Miriam Nortey, Andrew Persson, Kaitlyn Resener, Madeline Rich, Stephen Rivera, Jaden Scott and Kylie Thomas.

