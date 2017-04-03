College and high school students rock the stage at Mechanics Hall
The high school winners: “Quadrivium" from Burncoat High School. The group sang”Angel” and “Down on the Corner.” Members of the group are: Joe Adade, Martlyn Adu, Kayla Amegbe, Ewart O'Neall Bannock, Alexandra Beaudoin, Colby Croteau, Adeline Dwyer, Quinlan Fitzgerald, Abigail Friedline, Isaiah Gomez, Natalia Jones, Brett Levesque, Ryan McCarthy, Samantha Meunier, Miriam Nortey, Andrew Persson, Kaitlyn Resener, Madeline Rich, Stephen Rivera, Jaden Scott and Kylie Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC