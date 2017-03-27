Close but no cigar for coldest March in area since 1892
Worcester Regional Airport came just three-tenths of a degree from seeing a weather phenomenon that had not occurred in 125 years. As of March 27, the average mean March temperature at the airport was 28.9 degrees, which was colder than any December, January or February in one winter since weather records started being kept in the city in 1892.
