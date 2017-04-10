Clive McFarlane: After-school program...

Clive McFarlane: After-school program reflects investment in youth Posted at

You can't tell, however, because the building is still echoing with the orchestral sound of young people learning, playing, creating and growing emotionally.  At first glance, whether it's the children doing homework, the ones playing a game of kickball, or the ones building a cardboard city, painting and making paper floral arrangements, the young people appear to be involved in a well-attended after-school program.  But if that is your only takeaway, you are missing what perhaps many have so far - City Manager Edward Augustus' quiet but committed effort to revolutionize youth development services in the city.  Over the last three years, the manager has spent millions to stabilize and expand what heretofore has been the city's feast or famine record in supporting youth development and recreational services.  This includes elevating Youth Services as its own division, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

