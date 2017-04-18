Ann M. Wasiuk, 76, of Grafton
Ann M. Wasiuk, of Grafton, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home Saturday morning, April 15, 2017. Ann will be deeply missed by her husband of 56 years, Walter Wasiuk Jr., and her children, Joanne Wasiuk-Lussier and her husband Steven, Walter Wasiuk Jr., Michael Wasiuk and his wife Jane, and Gary Wasiuk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC