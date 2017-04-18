Ann M. Wasiuk, 76, of Grafton

Ann M. Wasiuk, of Grafton, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home Saturday morning, April 15, 2017. Ann will be deeply missed by her husband of 56 years, Walter Wasiuk Jr., and her children, Joanne Wasiuk-Lussier and her husband Steven, Walter Wasiuk Jr., Michael Wasiuk and his wife Jane, and Gary Wasiuk.

