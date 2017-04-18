Advocate in Worcester courts is honored for helping crime victims
Given her amicable disposition and ever-present smile, it isn't hard to understand how LoriAnn Killoran would be able to bring some measure of comfort to traumatized crime victims and their families as she guides them through an often drawn-out and sometimes frustrating legal process. That she has managed to do it while facing her own serious health problems is nothing short of a testament to her character and commitment, say her peers.
Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
