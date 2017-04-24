Activist to Worcester audience: Corporations have more rights than people
A nationally-renowned tribal rights lawyer and activist spoke Friday about the dangers of corporate greed and the importance of everyone being part of the conversation. To strengthen the sentiment, Tara Houska, co-founder of Not Your Mascots, National Campaigns director for the Honor the Earth and former adviser on Native American Affairs for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, recounted her involvement in the recent Dakota Access Pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
