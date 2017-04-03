34-year-old Worcester man arrested in Xtra Mart robbery
A 34-year-old city man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing the Xtra Mart on Providence Street at knife point. Thomas Williams, of 51 Esther St., is accused of going into the store just before 4:15 p.m. and asking the clerk for a pack of cigarettes.
