3 Worcester men charged with rape in Northbridge

Three Worcester men are charged with two counts of rape each, including rape as a joint venture, after a Whitinsville woman claimed they sexually assaulted her in her apartment earlier this month. Khalil Williams, 20, of 12 Loudon St.; Luis Sandoval, 22, 12 Lawnfair St.; and Miguel Rodriguez, 19, of 25 Columbia St., Apt. 1, are being held on $2,500 cash bail after being arraigned April 14 in Uxbridge District Court.

