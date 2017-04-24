2nd murder trial to begin in alleged gang shooting in Worcester
Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in Worcester Superior Court in the trial of one of two men charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Christian A. Obeng. Fathi Jaara, 24, of 15 Fern St., is charged with murder as a joint venturer in the fatal shooting of Mr. Obeng during an exchange of gunfire outside an apartment building at 8 Upland Gardens Drive on Oct. 2, 2014.
