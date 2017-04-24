2nd murder trial to begin in alleged ...

2nd murder trial to begin in alleged gang shooting in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in Worcester Superior Court in the trial of one of two men charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Christian A. Obeng. Fathi Jaara, 24, of 15 Fern St., is charged with murder as a joint venturer in the fatal shooting of Mr. Obeng during an exchange of gunfire outside an apartment building at 8 Upland Gardens Drive on Oct. 2, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Sat Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Fri Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC