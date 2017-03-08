WRTA seeks public input on service cuts, fare increase
Facing a nearly $1 million deficit, the Worcester Regional Transit Authority is seeking public comment on proposed service cuts and a gradual fare increase. “What we're proposing is based on the deficit we're looking at, whether we do cuts, fare increases or both,” said Jonathan E. Church, WRTA administrator.
