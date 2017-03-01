Worcestera s Hadwen Park to get partial makeover
The plans call for renovations to the basketball court and playground, both of which have fallen into disrepair because of vandalism, according to Robert C. Antonelli, assistant commissioner of public works and parks. The installation of lighting is also planned for the basketball court, and the playground area will be made fully accessible, he said.
