Worcester woman stabbed outside Jefferson Street three-decker

A 27-year-old woman stabbed in the driveway of a Jefferson Street three-decker Wednesday night was listed in stable condition after surgery, according to police. Police said the victim is expected to survive, and will be interviewed at some point after she recovers from surgery at a local hospital. Police are looking for two women who fled the area on foot, and were last seen on Blanche Street heading toward Pattison Street.

