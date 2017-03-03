Worcester woman charged with B&E, stealing car in Westboro
WESTBORO A Worcester woman was arrested Friday morning after police say she broke into a Fisher Street home and stole the homeowners' SUV. The homeowner called police shortly after 10 a.m. to report someone later identified as Michelle Hollis had broken into their home, swiped the keys to a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox and stolen the car, Police Chief Alan Gordon said in a press release.
