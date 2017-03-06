Worcester schools set to debut Advanced Placement diploma program
WORCESTER – Signaling a commitment to the Advanced Placement model, the school administration Tuesday announced it has been selected by the College Board to offer a new AP diploma program next school year at five Worcester high schools. Called the AP Capstone, the initiative will debut in the district in the fall with one of two associated new courses: AP Seminar.
