Worcester schools set to debut Advanc...

Worcester schools set to debut Advanced Placement diploma program

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Signaling a commitment to the Advanced Placement model, the school administration Tuesday announced it has been selected by the College Board to offer a new AP diploma program next school year at five Worcester high schools. Called the AP Capstone, the initiative will debut in the district in the fall with one of two associated new courses: AP Seminar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC