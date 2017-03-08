Worcester School Dept.: Tests show elevated CO2 levels at Burncoat

WORCESTER – The School Department on Friday said recent air testing at Burncoat High School showed elevated levels of carbon dioxide in some parts of the building, but that the district is already working to fix the issue. In a statement, Superintendent Maureen Binienda's office said it received on Friday the results of testing conducted at the school on Jan. 12 by the state public health department's indoor air quality program.

