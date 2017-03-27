Worcester police probe East Side shooting

Police did not immediately have more information on the shooting late Tuesday night, which bystanders said left a man apparently bleeding heavily from his upper body next to a sport utility vehicle at the Cumberland Farms on lower Grafton Street. A Cumberland Farms customer said he saw the man slumped over, outside the SUV, near a gas pump around 10 p.m. He said a state trooper who was nearby came to his aid. Other people at the Cumberland Farms said they weren't sure what happened until police and paramedics arrived. Patrol officers, crime scene officers, and detectives converged on the gas station.

