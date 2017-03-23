Worcester police: No grounds to deny licenses to wife of convict
Police said despite discovering that Kevin A. Perry Jr. had a federal drug conviction, they had no legal justification to prevent his wife from obtaining liquor licenses for two restaurants. Stacey Gala, wife of Mr. Perry, was granted liquor licenses for The Usual and The Blackstone Tap last year.
