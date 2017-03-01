Worcester police arrest bicyclists be...

Worcester police arrest bicyclists being disruptive in traffic

13 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Two teenagers and a Fox Street man were arrested for disorderly conduct and other charges for riding bicycles in the middle of intersections and weaving in and out of traffic.  Police said an officer attempting to secure one of the juveniles after a brief chase was kicked, and had to use pepper spray to finally subdue the youth, who also yelled racial slurs and attempted to spit on the officer.  Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Neighborhood Response Team were in plain clothes in unmarked vehicles when they saw 12 to 15 young males riding bicycles in the middle of Lincoln Square. Police said they rode in the middle of the road, in-between traffic.

