Worcester PD: Preston Street shooting victim in stable condition

11 hrs ago

The 21-year-old man injured in a shooting Sunday on Preston Street is in stable condition following surgery Sunday night, according to police. The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. in a basement apartment at 13 Preston St. The victim was shot several times.

