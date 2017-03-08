Worcester paraeducator named national...

Worcester paraeducator named national ESP of the Year

"NEA applauds Saul and his commitment to helping students succeed in the classroom, in school and in the community," said NEA President Lily Eskelsen GarcA a, who called Ramos "a shining example" and noted that ESPs work tirelessly to make public schools great for every student. MTA President Barbara Madeloni nominated Ramos for the award.

