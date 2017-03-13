Worcester panel suggests name change to include non-citizens
The Human Rights Commission is asking the Citizens Advisory Council to consider changing its name to Community Advisory Council in an effort to make it more inclusive for all community members, including those who are not legal citizens. It is also asking the council to consider dropping its requirement that all applicants for positions on city boards and commissions be registered voters, and instead simply require proof of residency.
