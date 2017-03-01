Worcester man on a Most Wanteda list ...

Worcester man on a Most Wanteda list in connection with 2014 shooting

17 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A city man being sought for allegedly shooting another man multiple times outside a local pub in 2014 was added Tuesday to the Massachusetts State Police's list of most wanted fugitives. Victor D. Kelley, 29, no address provided, is wanted on a warrant obtained by city police charging him with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and firearms violations.

