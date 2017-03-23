Worcester man gets 25 years in fatal ...

Worcester man gets 25 years in fatal shooting at Auburn Mall

A Worcester man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman three years ago at the Auburn Mall was sentenced to 25 to 26 years in state prison Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and related crimes. Vu V. Ngo, 30, formerly of 201 Dana Ave., was charged in the slaying of Nhung Nguyen, a 46-year-old mother of three, whose body was discovered Feb. 18, 2014, under a vehicle on the ground level of the east parking deck at the mall.

