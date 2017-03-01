Worcester man gets 10-11 years for se...

Worcester man gets 10-11 years for sexual assault of child

David W. Thompson, 46, of 5 Malden St., was found guilty Feb. 23 by a Worcester Superior Court jury on charges of child rape aggravated by age difference, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor. Mr. Thompson was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl on diverse dates between July 6, 2006, and July 5, 2008, in Worcester, when she was 7 or 8 years old, according to Assistant District Attorney Kristin J. Salvatore.

