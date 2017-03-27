Worcester man arrested on gun, drug charges

Nicholas Joseph Briggs, 18, of 28 Oneida Ave., was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, defacing the serial number on a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute. Police converged on the Speedway gas station around 1:15 p.m. after reports that the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra had pulled a gun on a man near 30 Chandler St. Officers were seen handcuffing the man and removing what appeared to be a small baggie from the car.

