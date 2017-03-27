Worcester man arraigned for spitting ...

Worcester man arraigned for spitting on WRTA bus driver

21 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A Worcester man accused of spitting in a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver's face was arraigned Thursday on an assault and battery charge. According to prosecutors and police accounts, Melvin Gonzalez, 37, of 15 Lovell St., spat at bus driver Alex Chviruk on Dec. 30 because he was upset that Mr. Chviruk refused to stop the WRTA bus to let him off where he wanted in the lower Grafton Street area, rather than at the next designated bus stop.

