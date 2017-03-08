Worcester man accused of child rape f...

Worcester man accused of child rape freed on $1,000 cash bail

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A 62-year-old city man indicted last month on child sexual assault charges pleaded not guilty Thursday in Worcester Superior Court. Arthur Allen, of 2 Shannon St., was released by Judge Shannon Frison on previously posted bail of $1,000 cash after being arraigned on three counts of child rape aggravated by age difference and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.  Mr. Allen stands accused of raping and indecently assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 10 and 13, according to prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC