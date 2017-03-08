Worcester man accused of child rape freed on $1,000 cash bail

WORCESTER - A 62-year-old city man indicted last month on child sexual assault charges pleaded not guilty Thursday in Worcester Superior Court. Arthur Allen, of 2 Shannon St., was released by Judge Shannon Frison on previously posted bail of $1,000 cash after being arraigned on three counts of child rape aggravated by age difference and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child. Mr. Allen stands accused of raping and indecently assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 10 and 13, according to prosecutors.

