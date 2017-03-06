Worcester house rehab touted in anti-blight effort
State Attorney General Maura Healey Tuesday visited a home on Lincoln Street that is being rehabilitated under her office's Abandoned Housing Initiative. Ms. Healey was joined at 175 Lincoln St. by City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. and Dominick Marcigliano, executive director of Worcester Community Housing Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC