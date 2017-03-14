Worcester endures blizzard conditions, power outages

The city of Worcester became the first -- and, so far, only -- Massachusetts city to officially experience verified blizzard conditions Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. In a tweet at just past 2 p.m., the weather service announced that the blizzard conditions had been present in Worcester since about 10:30 a.m. A blizzard requires at least three hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35 miles per hour or greater, and considerable falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile.

