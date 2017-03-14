Worcester endures blizzard conditions...

Worcester endures blizzard conditions, power outages

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The city of Worcester became the first -- and, so far, only -- Massachusetts city to officially experience verified blizzard conditions Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. In a tweet at just past 2 p.m., the weather service announced that the blizzard conditions had been present in Worcester since about 10:30 a.m. A blizzard requires at least three hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35 miles per hour or greater, and considerable falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mon xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC