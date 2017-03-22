Worcester crime rate on downward trend
The city's crime rate is trending downward in a variety of categories, including violent and property crimes, compared to the average for the previous five years, according to police statistics. At the same time, Worcester police reported fewer arrests in 2016 than in any of the other previous five years.
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Wed
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
