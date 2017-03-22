Worcester crime rate on downward trend

Worcester crime rate on downward trend

The city's crime rate is trending downward in a variety of categories, including violent and property crimes, compared to the average for the previous five years, according to police statistics. At the same time, Worcester police reported fewer arrests in 2016 than in any of the other previous five years.

Worcester, MA

