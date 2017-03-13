Worcester County unemployment rates down
Unemployment rates fell in January in Central Massachusetts metorpolitan areas compared to the same period last year, new state data show. The Worcester metropolitan area recorded a jobless rate of 4.4 percent, compared of 5.3 percent from a year earlier, the state Executive Office of Workforce Development said Friday.
