Worcester councilors push back on allowing non-citizens on city boards

A proposal to allow residents non-citizens to serve on city boards and commissions is receiving pushback from at least two city councilors. The City Council Tuesday night asked City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. for a report responding to a suggestion recently made by the Human Rights Commission to have the Citizens Advisory Council consider changing its name to Community Advisory Council.

