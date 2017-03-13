Worcester cops put drug suspect on ice

A bundled-up vice squad stormed a home in Worcester during yesterday's blinding snow and nabbed a 27-year-old man on charges of possessing heroin, Clonopine and Xanax, cops said. Thomas Holm was arrested as cops executed a search warrant at a residence on Oakview Street about 8:30 a.m. yesterday, Worcester police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.