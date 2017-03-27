Worcester considers tax deal for building in South Worcester Industrial Park

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. is recommending a 20-year, tax-relief plan to facilitate construction of an industrial building in the South Worcester Industrial Park. Armory Business Center, LLC wants to construct a 20,500-square-foot building at 49 Canterbury St., consisting of 10 suites, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet, for high tech industrial, manufacturing, and research and development processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.