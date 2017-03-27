Worcester considers tax deal for building in South Worcester Industrial Park
City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. is recommending a 20-year, tax-relief plan to facilitate construction of an industrial building in the South Worcester Industrial Park. Armory Business Center, LLC wants to construct a 20,500-square-foot building at 49 Canterbury St., consisting of 10 suites, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet, for high tech industrial, manufacturing, and research and development processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC