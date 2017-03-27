Worcester City Council tries to buy t...

Worcester City Council tries to buy time for church

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

In the hope of buying some additional time for the former Notre Dame des Canadiens Church, the City Council has appealed to all parties controlling the future of the church to delay its demolition to see if realistic reuse plans can be put together for the downtown landmark. With the one-year demolition delay for the church, located at 5 Salem Square, set to expire April 15, Preservation Worcester and the Re-Imagine Notre Dame Committee asked for more time so they could have more time to work with interested developers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC