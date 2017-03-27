Worcester City Council tries to buy time for church
In the hope of buying some additional time for the former Notre Dame des Canadiens Church, the City Council has appealed to all parties controlling the future of the church to delay its demolition to see if realistic reuse plans can be put together for the downtown landmark. With the one-year demolition delay for the church, located at 5 Salem Square, set to expire April 15, Preservation Worcester and the Re-Imagine Notre Dame Committee asked for more time so they could have more time to work with interested developers.
